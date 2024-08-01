Nagaland: Cong MP accuses Centre of ''delaying'' in finding solution to Naga issue

Kohima, Aug 1 (PTI) Lone Nagaland MP S Supongmeren Jamir on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been "delaying" in finding a solution to the Naga political problem.

The Congress MP also said his party has been committed to fight for an early solution to the problem.

“Despite having two agreements, the Centre has been delaying in finding a solution to the Naga political issue. Instead of early implementation of the two agreements, the Union government started changing interlocutors who had already signed the agreements and declared that the peace talks had been completed,” Jamir alleged.

The union government held separate parleys with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven organisations since 2017.

The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015, and also entered into an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017.

However, the Centre has not accepted the NSCN-IM’s demand for a separate constitution and flag for the Nagas, which, according to officials, is delaying the final solution.

The Congress leader also slammed all MLAs of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly for coming together to have an opposition-less government in the state.

Jamir, who is the state Congress president, said, “Our party is committed to fight for an early solution”.

The Congress is open to suggestions from NGOs, government and national workers towards finding a solution to the Naga political issue, he said during a press conference at the party office here.

Asked if the party high command would support the Naga peace talks, Jamir claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is fully aware of the issues.

He also said that the Naga people wanted a solution and they had raised the 'no solution no election' slogan in the 2018 state assembly polls but it was the BJP, which said ‘election for solution’.

“They (BJP) are making false promises but Naga people are still hoping that BJP will bring drastic changes. It will not. So people have to come forward and raise voices for their rights,” he added. PTI NBS BDC