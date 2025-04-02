Nagaland Congress condemns naming of International University library after RSS founder

Kohima, Apr 2 (PTI) The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the decision of the International University, Dimapur, (formerly The Global Open University Nagaland) to name its newly inaugurated central library after Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a statement, the NPCC described the move as "profoundly troubling" and called for a united opposition from all sections of society that believe in the secular and inclusive values enshrined in the Constitution.

While acknowledging the significance of the library's establishment, the Congress expressed disappointment with the decision to honour Hedgewar.

The Congress claimed that the RSS advocates for an ideology of Hindutva and aims to transform India into a state that adheres to RSS principles.

The NPCC argued that this decision reflects the university’s promotion of intolerance and bigotry, especially in a state like Nagaland.

"Nagaland, which is home to a significant population from minority communities, has long been a region where such divisive ideologies are seen as a threat to its cultural and social harmony," the statement read.

The party emphasised that this act could further exacerbate tensions and harm the people of Nagaland, as well as minority communities across India.