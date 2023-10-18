Nagaland: Congress fields Wanglem Konyak for Tapi bypoll

Kohima, Oct 18 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday announced Wanglem Konyak as its candidate for the by-election to the Tapi Assembly seat in Mon district of Nagaland.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28.

The polling for the by-election will be held on November 7, and the results will be declared on December 3.

The last date for filing of nomination is Friday.

Speaking during the ticket handing over ceremony at Congress Bhavan here, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir said the party rank and file will strongly fight to win the by-poll.

The ruling NDPP is running an alliance government with the BJP in the state while Congress is ready to stand for the people of the Christian state, he said.

"We are hopeful that people will support the party for change," he said.

In his acceptance speech, Wanglem Konyak assured the people of the constituency that he would do his best for the development of the constituency in particular and the state in general.

In the last election, Konyak fought as Naga People’s Front (NPC) nominee and lost by 82 votes against NDPP's Noke Wangnao. PTI NBS NBS RG