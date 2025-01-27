Nagaland Congress protest against BJP's remark on Ambedkar

Kohima, Jan 27 (PTI) The Congress in Nagaland on Monday staged a protest rally as part of the ongoing 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan' aimed to honour Dr BR Ambedkar and uphold the values of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the protest, Member of Lok Sabha and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) President, S Supongmeren Jamir, stated that the protest is to protest BJP leaders' remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar, the Father of the Constitution, and their alleged attempts to undermine the Constitution.

He emphasised the Congress party's commitment to protecting constitutional values and ensuring justice and equality for all.

NPCC working president, Khriedi Theunuo expressed concern that the BJP’s actions are eroding the roots of the Constitution and tarnishing the legacy of leaders like Ambedkar and Gandhi.

Maintaining that a Nation like India cannot do justice to the rights and aspirations of its people without the Constitution, Theunuo highlighted the significance of constitutional principles in preserving the country’s unity and democracy. PTI NBS NN