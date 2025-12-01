Nagaland continues to grapple with high HIV burden

Kohima, Dec 1 (PTI) Nagaland ranks second in the country with an adult HIV prevalence rate of 1.37 per cent, far above the national average of 0.21 per cent, according to India HIV Estimates 2023.

The figures were highlighted by Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner and Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, and Chairman of the Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS), while inaugurating the NSACS stall at Kisama on Monday to mark World AIDS Day.

Khinchi said the state is intensifying efforts to achieve SDG Goal 3 Target 3.3 and meet the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

As of October, Nagaland had reached 88 per cent for the first 95 (diagnosis), 79 per cent for the second 95 (treatment), and 98 per cent for the third 95 (viral suppression).

He expressed hope that the state will achieve the global benchmarks by 2026, stressing that this will require collective effort across government agencies, communities, private sectors and faith-based organisations.

He cautioned that HIV infections are increasingly shifting from traditional High Risk Groups (HRGs), including people who inject drugs (PWIDs), female sex workers, MSMs, transgenders, migrants and prison inmates, to the broader "at-risk" population engaging in unsafe behaviour.

"HIV does not discriminate, and neither should we," he said, calling for compassion, widespread testing, prevention and expanded access to treatment.

During the programme, participants took a pledge "to take care of my health and make responsible choices," and to stand united against stigma and discrimination.

The state also marked World AIDS Day 2025 with another state-level programme at Kohima, organised by NSACS in partnership with NNagaDAO, NNP+ and development partners focusing on the global theme, ‘Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.’ Delivering the keynote, Dr. Ahu Sekhose, Project Director, NSACS, said Nagaland’s performance has improved significantly, rising from 19th to 8th place in NACO’s national rankings.

He said the state is one of six in India on track to meet the 95-95-95 targets, backed by strong performance across 50 indicators and five-star certification awarded to 38 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs).

However, NNagaDAO president Abou Mere warned of rising infections among young people and the spread of the epidemic across all districts. He also flagged “critical funding constraints” impacting key programmes.

NNP+ president Lanu Aier reiterated the call for reviving the Legislators’ Forum on AIDS (LFA), disbanded in 2020, arguing that political advocacy remains essential.

KPC president Alice Yhoshu emphasised the media's responsibility in combating misinformation, while Global Naga Forum co-convenor Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu highlighted the everyday hardships of people living with HIV, urging stronger support for nutrition, employment and skilling.