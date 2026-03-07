Nagaland court sentences man to life imprisonment for murdering brother

Kohima, Mar 7 (PTI) A Kohima court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his brother.

According to the Office of the Public Prosecutor, the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kohima, Mezivolu T Therieh, on Friday found Lezo Seletsu (49) guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing his 33-year-old brother on August 20, 2023.

As per the prosecution, the accused fired at the deceased with a firearm, causing fatal injuries. After committing the crime, the accused absconded and went into hiding, but was later arrested. During the investigation, the firearm used in the offence was recovered at the instance of the accused.

The court observed that although there had been an altercation, evidence showed the deceased had disengaged and was walking away when the accused went inside his house, brought out a firearm and shot him from behind.

Considering the gravity of the offence and absence of substantial mitigating circumstances, the court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.