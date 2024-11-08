Nagaland deputy CM outlines vision for state's socio-economic growth

Kohima, Nov 8 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Friday stressed the importance of integrating socio-economic growth, cultural preservation, infrastructure development, and environmental sustainability as the core pillars of the state’s vision for 2047.

Speaking at the state-level consultative meeting for NEC Vision Plan 2047 organised by North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) in collaboration with North Eastern Council (NEC) and Ministry of DoNER here.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including officials from NEDFi, the NEC, and state government representatives, to deliberate on the long-term goals for the state's sustainable development.

The deputy CM, in his keynote address, highlighted that the state aims to achieve Viksit Bharat (developed India) by focusing on creating a thriving economy that respects its rich cultural heritage while ensuring inclusive growth for all communities.

He emphasised the need to modernise agriculture in Nagaland, a sector historically central to the state’s economy.

Zeliang proposed the integration of advanced technologies, organic farming methods, and sustainable practices to enhance food security and open new avenues for export.

He also underscored the importance of capacity building for farmers and expanding agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation systems and cold storage facilities.

Addressing the state’s infrastructure challenges, he called for greater investments in road networks, as well as the development of air, rail, and water transport systems.

The goal, he explained, is to create seamless connectivity between rural and urban centers, especially to cater to the growing demand for e-commerce services.

The state also sought the support of the NEC for the development of warehouses and cold storage facilities at bus depots and transport terminals.

Nagaland’s rich cultural diversity, with distinct traditions and festivals from each of its tribes, was highlighted as a key resource for economic development.

The deputy CM called for increased investments in cultural promotion, including establishing state-of-the-art exhibition spaces and capacity-building initiatives.

Furthermore, he identified tourism as a potential revenue-generating sector, given the state’s natural beauty and heritage sites.

Pointing towards the potential for agro-based industrial growth in the state, Zeliang said with favorable climatic conditions for the cultivation of a variety of fruits and vegetables, Nagaland has the opportunity to develop food processing industries.

On the healthcare front, he called for a significant upgrade to the state’s healthcare infrastructure, including the establishment of multi-specialty hospitals, the development of PSA Oxygen Plants, and the introduction of climate-resilient healthcare facilities.

The former chief minister also highlighted the need for better infrastructure in higher educational institutions, including academic buildings, hostels, and laboratories, as well as facilities for skill development and entrepreneurship.

Zeliang said that a critical issue raised during the meeting was the delayed release of funds for agricultural and infrastructural projects, particularly in a state like Nagaland, which faces a short working season due to its monsoon-heavy climate.

He urged NEC officials to advocate for a more aligned timeline for fund disbursement, ensuring that projects can be implemented efficiently during the appropriate season. PTI NBS NN SBN NBS SBN