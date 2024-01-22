Nagaland Deputy CM Patton flags off police outreach project

Kohima, Jan 22 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Monday flagged off the Nagaland Police Outreach and Civic Action cum Beat Patrolling project.

He also virtually commissioned the GCMS instrument for state's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The official programme was held at the Police headquarters here.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister said Nagaland Police Force has come a long way since its inception, evolving into a professional and capable force committed to upholding law and order and serving the people.

"The men and women of Nagaland Police Force have been committed to maintaining law and order and pursuing justice," he said.

Expressing happiness over the outreach programme, Patton said these are aimed at building a positive police-public partnership based on mutual trust and cooperation to maintain a peaceful environment in the state.

The mobile canteen contingents will also function as beat patrol parties to extend better policing to rural and less-policed areas, helping instil a sense of security among people and keeping a vigil on anti-social elements in rural areas through the involvement of DEFS, NAP, and India Reserve Battalion units of the state force, he said.

On the commissioning of the much-needed Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GCMS) instrument for the state's only FSL in Dimapur, the Deputy CM hoped it will significantly bolster forensic investigation capabilities and aid the police force and the judiciary enormously in gathering irrefutable evidence, delivering justice in time, and containing the drug menace.

The police have a vital role as both protectors and trusted partners for all citizens, emphasizing that the police must act with courage, integrity, and compassion, he said.

However, Patton said citizens too must respond with wisdom, empathy, and goodwill, defying purveyors of hatred for better policing.

DGP Rupin Sharma hoped the GCMS instrument would help the state probe cases and investigations at a better pace.

He said previously the state used to send samples for testing outside the state, causing delays in investigations but with the new facility, the police would now be able to clear the backlogs.

The Deputy CM also handed over the state's best police station award to Chiephobozou Police Station, Kohima.

The award is based on the annual ranking of police stations for 2023 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. PTI NBS RG