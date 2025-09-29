Nagaland Deputy CM Zeliang inspects subsidence on NH-29, announces plans for bypass

Kohima, Sep 29 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Monday inspected the subsidence-hit stretch of National Highway-29 at Liezocha ‘C’ Khel in Dzudza village and the sinking zone at Kezanu, Jotsoma village (old KMC dumping site) in Kohima district.

The highway — considered the main lifeline of the state capital — has been gradually sinking following weeks of torrential rain.

A 300-metre stretch has now completely collapsed, while land sinking continues both above and below the road, officials said.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Zeliang, who holds the charge of PWD (National Highways), said the state government has already earmarked Rs 4 crore for emergency works, including diversion of a 250-metre portion of the road, while an additional Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned from Delhi for immediate repairs.

He added that while Rs 19 crore has been approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for blacktopping the 12.6 km stretch from Jotsoma Junction to Lerie, additional proposals will be submitted in view of fresh damages at Liezocha.

For long-term solutions, Zeliang highlighted two bypass alternatives: A 37-km Kohima Capital Bypass from Niuland to 10th Mile, sanctioned in 2016 but delayed due to land issues, and another route from Peducha to 10th Mile, proposed as a safer option without landslide-prone areas.

He said the state government has urged MoRTH to declare these bypass routes as national highways to ensure permanent protection and uninterrupted connectivity.

Zeliang acknowledged that the recurring problem is due to natural calamity, not man-made error, and stressed that bypass construction is the only sustainable solution.

He assured that contract agreements for the current stretch will be signed soon, with a completion timeframe of 18 months, during which the contractor will be responsible for road maintenance.

On the highway damage near Kisama Heritage village stretch, the Deputy CM noted that soil tests confirm the entire hillock is sinking, making protective measures impractical.