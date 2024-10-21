Nagaland DGP calls upon police personnel to renew pledge to serve people

Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Monday attended the Police Commemoration Day function here and called upon police personnel to renew their pledge to serve the people.

Sharma and other senior officials paid rich floral tributes and saluted the 214 policemen all over India including four from the state for the supreme sacrifice of laying down their precious lives in the line of protecting the integrity and security of the country and trying to make the lives of all citizens of the country safe and secure.

"On this day, we remember the sacrifice of all policemen who lay down their lives in the line of duty all over India during the preceding year," said Sharma during the Police Commemoration parade.

"Their supreme sacrifices have provided an environment for the peaceful economic development of the country and for each individual to progress and prosper, he said.

The DGP especially acknowledged the sacrifice and contribution of the four brave Nagaland Police personnel – Constable (Driver) Khetopu Awomi, 14th NAP (IR) Battalion, Kiphire; Hav A Nikiye Tsuipu, 10th NAP (IR) Battalion Zhadima, Constable (GD) Wetelhou Losou, 10th NAP (IR) Zhadima and Constable (GD) Akangluba, 10th NAP (IR) Battalion who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling their duties.

Also acknowledging and appreciating the untiring efforts of every Nagaland Police personnel during the last year, he said, they not only maintained law and order and public peace but also successfully conducted two very peaceful elections in the state and the Lok Sabha elections 2024, enduring extreme heat, rendering vigilant service which has been appreciated by the public in general.

"Today is not a mere day of mourning but a day of celebrating the spirit of selfless sacrifice of the policemen and women who have become immortal through their deeds," Sharma said.

The DGP also called upon every police personnel to renew their pledge to serve the people, to secure and maintain the integrity of the nation and to make the supreme sacrifice when needed.

The occasion was also marked by reading out the names of the 214 personnel and also a commemoration parade by 150 personnel of different ranks from district executive force Kohima. PTI NBS NBS RG