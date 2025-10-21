Nagaland DGP pays tributes to 186 policemen who died across India in line of duty in one last year

Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma on Tuesday paid tributes to 186 police personnel who laid down their lives across India in the line of duty in the one last year.

Addressing law enforcers during the Police Commemoration Day programme at the Nagaland Police headquarters here, he called upon security personnel to renew their pledge to serve the nation and make the supreme sacrifice when needed.

"Let us renew our pledge to serve our people, secure and maintain the integrity of our nation, and make the supreme sacrifice when needed," Sharma said.

He paid rich tributes to the 186 policemen who laid down their lives across India from September 2024 to August this year in the line of duty, including Constable Chandan Das of the 9th NAP (IR) from Nagaland.

Recalling the historical roots of the day, Sharma said that Police Commemoration Day traces back to the 1959 Aksai Chin ambush, in which 10 CRPF personnel were killed by Chinese troops.

Their sacrifice at Hot Springs, Ladakh, led to October 21 being designated as the day to honour all policemen who have fallen in service to the nation.

The DGP lauded the unwavering commitment and professionalism of the Nagaland Police, saying their tireless service in maintaining law and order has strengthened public trust and brought honour to the force.

"Today is not just a day of mourning but a celebration of the selfless spirit of our policemen and women who have become immortal through their deeds," Sharma said, urging all personnel to uphold the highest ideals of courage and service.

The roll of honour of the 186 personnel was read by AIGP Rangkathung Vikram Ezung while the DGP and other officers laid wreaths at the cenotaph to pay tribute to the fallen policemen. PTI NBS NBS ACD