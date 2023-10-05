Nagaland DGP stresses on synchronized effort to combat substance abuse

Kohima, Oct 5 (PTI) Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma stressed the importance of synchronized efforts and information sharing among civil societies, NGOs, government agencies, and police in combating substance abuse in the state.

Addressing the state-level seminar on substance abuse in Nagaland and its impact on women organised by the State Women Commission in collaboration with the National Women Commission (NCW) here, Sharma on Thursday urged civil societies and NGOs to report information about drug financing, peddling, sales, or consumption to the police so that appropriate action can be taken against offenders.

He, however, cautioned against taking the law into their own hands, emphasizing that it was illegal and not within their authorized jurisdiction.

The DGP emphasized the importance of conducting awareness campaigns against substance abuse in educational institutions and ensuring that young people are aware of the consequences on both their personal lives and society.

Sharma noted the limited rehabilitation centres in the state and requested the National Women Commission (NCW), Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW), and the Social Welfare Department to address this issue and make rehab centres more cost-effective.

Joint Secretary of NCW, A Asholi Chalai said the prevalence and causes of substance abuse in Nagaland are influenced by a combination of historical, social, economic, and psychological factors.

He said substance abuse in Nagaland requires awareness campaigns, access to addiction treatment services, and social support systems to mitigate these negative impacts on women and society as a whole.

He stressed the need for awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, community empowerment, access to treatment, rehabilitation facilities, mental support, economic empowerment, and early intervention to combat substance abuse effectively.

Saying that substance abuse in Nagaland has had a profound impact on women, affecting their health, social status, economic well-being, and family dynamics, he said it is imperative to not only address addiction but also the underlying societal factors that contribute to substance abuse to combat this issue effectively. PTI NBS NBS RG