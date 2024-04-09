Nagaland dy CM show-caused for asking leaders to cast multiple votes

Kohima, Apr 9 (PTI) The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland Vyasan R has issued a show-cause notice to the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton following charges that he incited village leaders and polling agents to cast multiple votes.

In a video that surfaced, Patton who is a star campaigner of the BJP is seen inciting village functionaries such as Council Chairman, Gaon Buras (Village Chiefs) and Polling Agents to cast multiple votes and hence interfering with the free exercise of electoral rights of the villagers, the CEO said in a statement.

In the video, Patton was seen speaking in Nagamese language in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

After the video went viral, Patton tendered an apology saying he respects the democratic process and the right of every citizen to cast their own vote.

The campaign speech was made in favour of People Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate Dr Chumben Murry of the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) at Wokha town on April 5.

In the notice, the CEO asked Patton to show cause at the earliest as to why action should not be taken against him.

Patton said that the statement he made was an “ill-advised attempt at humour, told in the heat of the moment during a campaign" where mostly party workers from different political partners were present.

It was not meant to be taken literally, he said. PTI NBS NBS NN