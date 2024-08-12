Nagaland: ED attaches assets of contractors in HC building irregularities case

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Immovable assets worth about Rs 96 lakh of two PWD contractors in Nagaland have been attached as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the construction of the new high court complex at Kohima, the ED said Monday.

The properties, attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), belong to the two individuals identified as Avituo Sekhose and Mhalelie Rio, the central agency stated.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR registered to probe the alleged misappropriation of public money during the construction of the new High Court complex at Kohima to the extent of Rs 3.61 crore.

In its statement, the ED said CBI had charge-sheeted Avituo Sekhose, engineers of Nagaland PWD like Yapang Jamir, M I Tongjok Ao and K Nikato Assumi in its first complaint and charge-sheeted Thepfusatuo Rio, Mhalelio Rio and Vibeilietuo Kets as part of the second complaint filed before a local court.

The two contractors (Avituo Sekhose and Mhalelie Rio) indulged in criminal activities, caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer and obtained proceeds of crime, the agency claimed. PTI NES RT RT