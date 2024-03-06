Nagaland: ENPO ups ante over separate state demand, says it won't allow poll campaign

Kohima, Mar 6 (PTI) The ENPO, which is demanding a separate state carved out of Nagaland, declared a "public emergency" in six districts, stating that it would not allow any political party to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

The decision was taken by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) after it held a meeting with tribal bodies and frontal organisations in Dimapur on Tuesday.

"In view of the Government of India delaying to settle the offer for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) through the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organisations hereby declare Public Emergency all over Eastern Nagaland with immediate effect," it said in a statement.

ENPO has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that the six districts -- Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator, in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected in all aspects for years.

It also decided "not to accede to any assurance that may come up with by the MHA to be implemented after the upcoming Parliamentary election process".

The ENPO also announced a dawn-to-dusk bandh in these six districts on March 8.

It warned that any individual or group not adhering to the declaration would be doing so at their own risk.

These six districts are mainly inhabited by the tribes of Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung. PTI NBS NBS SOM