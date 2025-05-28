Nagaland explores strategic partnership with South Korea in key sectors

Kohima, May 28 (PTI) In a significant step towards international collaboration, the Nagaland government hosted a high-level meeting with a delegation from the Republic of Korea on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The Department of Industries & Commerce of Nagaland hosted the meeting in Kohima led by Hekani Jakhalu, MLA and advisor to the department, along with its Director P Tokugha Sema.

The South Korean delegation was led by the Deputy Chief of Mission, Korean Embassy in New Delhi, Sang Woo Lim.

The primary objective of the meeting was to explore potential avenues for cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, technology exchange, and capacity building, a statement issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations said here.

Both sides held detailed discussions on opportunities in agro-processing, handicrafts, textiles, logistics, human resource development, and sustainable industries—sectors where Nagaland has natural strengths and Korea brings technological expertise, it said.

Speaking at the event, Hekani Jakhalu reiterated the state government’s commitment to fostering partnerships and attracting local and international investments.

"Nagaland has vast untapped potential in areas such as agro-processing, handloom and handicrafts, organic farming, health, and tourism. Collaborations like these can open new doors for economic growth and youth empowerment," the statement quoted her as saying.

Director Sema welcomed the delegation and emphasised the department’s dedication to building meaningful and result-oriented partnerships that contribute to job creation and economic development across the state.

Deputy Chief of Mission Sang Woo Lim expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality received and conveyed his eagerness to work with Nagaland.

"If I were to invest in India, Nagaland would be my top choice," he said, underlining Korea’s growing interest in engaging with northeastern India.

He also highlighted Korea’s strengths in innovation, SME development, and human resource training, stating that these areas align well with Nagaland’s entrepreneurial aspirations.

The meeting also highlighted the potential for cultural and educational exchanges, particularly the expansion of Korean language education in the state.

Both parties agreed to initiate follow-up discussions to identify specific collaborative projects and move forward with implementation.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and fostering deeper people-to-people and institutional connections, the statement added.