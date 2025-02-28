Nagaland film fest begins, six movies on offer

Kohima, Feb 28 (PTI) The first government-organised film festival of Nagaland began in the state capital Kohima on Friday as three movies were screened on its first day.

People will be able to watch three more films on the concluding day of 'Nagaland CineFest 2025', held under the theme "Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds", on Saturday.

Organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), in partnership with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the festival promises to be a milestone event for the state's cultural and creative industries, an official release said here.

The festival is showcasing a diverse range of films that highlight both local and national creative talent.

On the first day, 'Eleison' (Have Mercy) by Raymond Colney of Mizoram, 'Chanchisoa' (Expectation) by Elvachisa Sangma of Meghalaya, and 'Paper Airplanes' by Moses Marks of Singapore were screened.

Besides, the festival featured master classes on topics such as 'The Evolution of Film Editing: Cinema to Digital Age' by Moses Mark and 'Nagaland, New Horizons' by Bendang Walling.

The event also hosted CineConnect, a conversation with local filmmakers such as Bendang Walling, LC Sekhose, Khrievilie Suohumvu and Kikru Neikha.

"Filmmaking is a profession that reveals the best of the human mind, and filmmakers are the ones who document today's stories and yesterday's experiences, leaving a legacy for future generations," Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nagaland, said at the inaugural programme.

Acknowledging the shift in India's film industry, Metha pointed to the growing influence of social media and OTT platforms, he said that these changes have democratised the film industry, allowing content creators to connect with global audiences.

There is a need to ensure that local talents stay within the state and have access to fulfilling careers in creative sectors like film, music, dance, and more, Mehta said.

Stressing the need to change Nagaland's narrative, Metha said, "In the past decades, Nagaland has been known for violence, insurgency, and instability. Our stories, dreams, and aspirations need to be told from a different perspective. Through films and other creative platforms, we can better convey our struggles, fostering understanding and appreciation from the global community." Joint Secretary of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Kusa Fithu, stressed the broader impact of films, describing them as more than mere entertainment.

"Films have the power to educate, enlighten, and bridge cultural gaps across the world. Festivals like the Nagaland CineFest celebrate diversity and provide a space for networking, collaboration, and creative exchange," she said. PTI NBS NN