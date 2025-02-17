Nagaland Forest Management Project receives SKOCH award

Kohima, Feb 17 (PTI) The Nagaland Forest Management Project (NFMP) has won the SKOCH Award for improving forest ecosystems and supporting income generation.

The award was received by Ango Konyak, deputy project director of NFMP, and Wennyei Konyak, resident commissioner of Nagaland House in New Delhi, during a ceremony at the 100th SKOCH summit on Saturday, DIPR Nagaland said in a statement.

NFMP focuses on rehabilitating jhum areas and enhancing livelihoods, emphasising sustainable forest conservation and village-specific interventions led by joint forest management committees, DIPR said.

The project, running from 2017 to 2027, targets to cover 185 villages across 11 districts of the state, benefiting 22 forest ranges.

It will manage 79,096 hectares of forest area and form 555 self-help groups as part of its livelihood component, the statement added. PTI NBS NBS MNB