Nagaland gears up to celebrate 10-day long Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Nov 22 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing in Nagaland to host the silver jubilee edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival, officials said on Friday.

The festival, held annually from December 1 to 10, attracts thousands of foreign and domestic tourists to witness the colourful and vibrant culture of the 18 major tribes of Nagaland at the picturesque Kisama heritage village, some 12 km from the state capital.

In 2023, the festival witnessed a footfall of 1.54 lakh people.

"With barely a week left, preparatory works of the Naga 'morung' (traditional huts), constructed representing the map of Nagaland at the main venue of the festival -- Kisama, have been completed with the final touch being given," Director of Tourism Veyielo Doulo told PTI.

New developments and construction of permanent structures have been carried out within the complex while extensive maintenance works were done for more than a month, he said.

Being the silver jubilee edition, countries like Japan, Peru and Wales have come forward to partner with the state.

"Japan will participate in cultural & musical performances, and conduct workshops on handicrafts. I hope this will further strengthen ties. Peruvian artists and cultural performers will participate in various events. I am confident the partnership will strengthen bilateral ties," Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio posted on X.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the state government undertook a massive facelift drive across the state in view of the festival.

During the day, government employees were engaged in cleaning and beautification of the offices as well as different areas of the state capital.

Common people also joined the drive and cleaned their colonies and wards, while business establishments remained closed till noon.

Chief Secretary J Alam visited Kisama and inspected the ongoing work during the day.

He also held discussions with the contractors and officials of various departments, emphasising the need for the timely completion of the projects. PTI NBS NBS SOM