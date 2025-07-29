Nagaland gets 10 PM SHRI model schools, 23 hostels for tribal students

Kohima, Jul 29 (PTI) Ten schools in Nagaland will be developed under the PM SHRI scheme, with the state also getting 23 new hostels for tribal students.

The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi during the celebration of the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Tuesday.

The initiative is aimed at transforming government schools into centres of excellence and ensuring better educational access for tribal students.

As part of the PM SHRI (Schools for Rising India) scheme, one school in each of Nagaland's 10 districts have been selected for the effective implementation of NEP 2020, a statement said.

These schools will serve as model institutions under the nationwide network of 14,500 PM SHRI schools, envisioned to enhance quality education through improved infrastructure, digital learning, teacher training, and student-centric pedagogies, it said.

The programme, held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, was streamed live across the country and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, parents, and community leaders in Nagaland.

In Kohima, the event was held at TM Government Higher Secondary School and attended by Advisor for School Education Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, Commissioner and Secretary for School Education Kevileno Angami, and representatives of the Department of School Education, Samagra Shiksha, SCERT, and NBSE.

Foundation stones were also laid for 23 hostels in the state, to be developed under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

DAJGUA, launched nationally on October 2, 2024, aims to holistically uplift tribal communities through integrated development in education, health, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

Under the education component of this initiative, the Ministry of Education, through Samagra Shiksha, is constructing 1,000 new hostels nationwide to benefit tribal students, the statement said.

The 23 hostels in Nagaland aim to support access to schooling, reduce dropouts, and ensure safe residential facilities for students from remote areas, it said.