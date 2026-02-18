Nagaland gets first women-centric BPO, CM calls it new chapter in state's inclusive growth

Dimapur (Nagaland), Feb 18 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday inaugurated a women-centric business process outsourcing (BPO) centre at Dimapur, marking a significant step towards women-focused employment generation.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and the JSW Foundation.

Described as the first-of-its-kind women-centric BPO facility in the Northeast, the centre will initially employ 125 people, with scaling up planned in the future. It is expected to provide IT-enabled employment opportunities to women aged 18 years and above.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Rio called the launch "a new chapter in Nagaland's journey towards inclusive and technology-driven growth".

He said the partnership reflects a shared vision of empowering women, strengthening skills, and creating meaningful employment opportunities within the state.

The CM said Nagaland's youth are its greatest strength and they are educated, adaptable, English-proficient, and capable of competing in the global service economy.

He reiterated that the state government has prioritised skill development, entrepreneurship, and private investment as key drivers of sustainable development.

Emphasising the role of women in Naga society, Rio described them as active contributors to economic life and strong pillars of families and communities.

He said structured employment opportunities such as BPOs would enhance financial independence and professional growth for women.

He noted that the collaboration between IDAN and the JSW Foundation, formalised through a memorandum of understanding, focuses on skills, technology, and employment, aimed at building a resilient and future-ready workforce.

Stating that the establishment of a women-centric BPO in Dimapur signals Nagaland's readiness to host modern service-sector enterprises, Rio expressed confidence that the centre's success would attract further investments in IT-enabled services and knowledge-based industries.

IDAN chairman and advisor to the chief minister, Abu Metha, said nearly Rs 6 crore has been invested in the first phase by JSW Foundation and JSW Shakti.

Metha said the BPO would initially employ around 125 people, with plans to expand to 500 employees in the future.

Conceptualised and completed within six months, he said the project reflects strong collaboration between the Nagaland government and JSW. PTI CORR NBS NBS ACD