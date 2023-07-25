Nagaland government not averse to new arrangement as demanded by ENPO: Minister Kenye

Kohima, Jul 25 (PTI) The Nagaland government is not against the Centre granting a new entity to the six districts of the state as demanded by Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) and will now be part of the negotiations to reach the final agreement, state minister K G Kenye said. ENPO is the apex body of the seven tribal bodies – Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Yimkhiung, Sangtam and Tikhir tribes in six districts –Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamatore and Tuensang.

Advertisment

Following the ENPO demand for a separate statehood in November 2010, the Nagaland government had in 2011 recommended to the Government of India that such a new entity for the eastern part of the state can be rearranged if properly negotiated and agreed by all, he said.

"Prior to our visit to Delhi earlier this month, it was bilateral talks purely between the Ministry of Home Affairs and ENPO and nobody meddled in the negotiations. But, ENPO area being part of the state and the geopolitical jurisdiction falling under the present Nagaland state, the government and the rest of the people of the state were anxious about the progress of the dialogue," Minister for Power & Parliamentary Affairs, K G Kenye said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. The state government has not stood in the way of the desire of the people of Eastern Nagaland but rather facilitated and recommended and there is no reason why the state government should not be taken into confidence while negotiations are on for a part of this state, he said.

"The state government had never been averse to their demand," Kenye said.

Advertisment

"Nobody is against it but everyone is anxious to know the type of arrangement and other issues connected with it. We have to be transparent and there should not be any secret deal as it accounts for the present and future of every citizen of the state," he said.

Therefore, the state government has stepped in to check how things are progressing, he said.

Asked if the final draft is ready for the proposed new arrangement, he said the state government has ascertained from the highest authority directly handling the issue that all the nitty-gritty matters have already been discussed prior to the involvement of the state government and the negotiations are nearing an end.

Advertisment

The period of conceptualizing the entire approach, structure and status for the final agreement is about to begin and from now it will be a tripartite negotiation between the Centre, the state and ENPO, Kenye said.

Following several rounds of bilateral talks, the Centre had reportedly proposed to grant Frontier Naga Territory (FNT), which was accepted by the ENPO.

The FNT will be with legislative, executive, administration, and financial autonomy, where the performance of the proposed set-up shall be reviewed after a period of 10 years to assess its efficacy to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the Eastern Nagaland region, the ENPO stated in a recent public statement while appealing other tribes to support them. PTI NBS NBS RG