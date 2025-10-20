Nagaland Governor, CM, DyCM greet people on Diwali

Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI) Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Monday extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, Bhalla conveyed heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity and happiness to all.

"May this festival of lights bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all. As we celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, let us embrace the spirit of harmony, compassion and togetherness," he stated.

The governor further wished that the radiance of diyas illuminate lives with hope and wisdom and inspire renewed unity and strength among the people.

The CM, in his message, extended warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Diwali.

"May the festival of lights bring blessings of hope, harmony, and prosperity to our lives. As we celebrate, let us spread kindness, nurture togetherness, and work towards a brighter tomorrow," he shared on social media while wishing everyone a happy and safe celebration.

Patton also joined in extending Diwali greetings to the people.

"As this festival of lights marks the triumph of good over evil, may it also inspire a renewed commitment to compassion, integrity, and kindness among all," he said.

Patton wished that the festival bring joy to every home and strengthen the bonds of love and friendship, adding, "Wishing everyone happiness, health, and prosperity," he said. PTI NBS NBS RG