Nagaland Governor emphasises on Naga political solution, ENPO demand on R-Day

Kohima, Jan 26 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Sunday emphasised the ongoing efforts to resolve the Naga Political Issue and the progress made regarding the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) demand for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority.

Addressing the 76th Republic Day celebration at the Secretariat Plaza here in presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Lok Sabha MP Supongmeren Jamir and a host of legislators, Ganesan reiterated the state government's unwavering commitment to finding a peaceful solution to the long-standing Naga Political Issue.

The governor affirmed that the state government has spared no effort to resolve the Naga Political Issue and said on November 21 the chief minister accompanied by his cabinet colleagues met the Union Home minister and apprised him of the desire of the people for an early solution of the Naga Political Issue.

He acknowledged the steps taken by the chief minister and cabinet members to push for an early resolution that aligns with the aspirations of the people.

The governor acknowledged the state's special provisions under Article 371-A, which protect the traditions, customs, and legal procedures of the Naga people.

He emphasised that Nagaland has always strived to safeguard its identity while contributing to the progress and development of the nation.

"My government has worked tirelessly to live up to the ideals embodied in the Constitution. It is in line with the spirit enshrined in the Constitution that the state government submitted its comments on the third draft of the Memorandum of Settlement in respect of the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority to the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

The governor also asserted that substantial progress has been made on the matter and it is hoped that remaining concerns of the ENPO are addressed in the same spirit of brotherhood.

Alleging that the Eastern Nagaland areas have been neglected in all sectors since the creation of Nagaland state in 1963, the ENPO has been demanding statehood starting September 2010.

Pressing for its demand, the organisation boycotted the Lok Sabha and urban local body polls last year.

ENPO last month said it has "temporarily" accepted the Centre's proposal for a mechanism in which the region will be granted a certain level of autonomy.

ENPO is the apex body of the Naga tribes in six districts of Nagaland – Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator.

These districts – Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang – are home to eight tribes – Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, Yimkhiung and also a section of Sema.

Highlighting the various key initiatives and achievements of the state government and also through the central programmes, Ganesan said India as a nation has made tremendous progress, however, to make our nation a developed country by 2047, concerted efforts are required by all concerned in the fields of education and human development.

In this, the governor "reminded all of the responsibility we have towards achieving the higher ideals enshrined in our Constitution." "Let us work towards ensuring that we take the nation forward in the true spirit of the democratic ideals of our constitution," he appealed.

Marking the occasion, the governor and chief minister Neiphiu Rio also flagged off the Chief Minister's Mobile Operation Theatre established to deliver advanced surgical and healthcare services to rural and remote areas of the state.

Earlier, the governor on his arrival unfurled the tricolour, took salute and also inspected the 17 march past contingents composed of armed personnel of the central and state forces as well the ex-servicemen, NCC, Scouts and Guides.

A senior police officer said that the Republic Day celebrations across the state has been peaceful and passed off joyfully with the cabinet ministers and advisors gracing the occasion in various district and sub-divisional headquarters.

The celebration also featured a colourful presentation by different tribes of Nagaland.

Philanthropic activities by charitable organisations by donating food and edibles in orphanages, old age homes, mental institutes and district jails were part of the day-long celebration. PTI NBS NBS RG