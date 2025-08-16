Nagaland Governor, ex-BJP leader Ganesan cremated with military honours

Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) Nagaland Governor and former BJP leader La Ganesan, who died after a brief hospitalisation, was cremated here on Saturday with full military honours.

Chief Minister M K Stalin placed a wreath on behalf on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin paid floral tributes to the mortal remains on the behalf of Tamil Nadu government.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with Deputy CMs, Yanthungo Patton, T R Zeliang and the Chief Secretary and DGP of Nagaland, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Ministers Ma Subramanian and S Regupathy, Union Ministers including L Murugan paid their last respects.

Members of the Armed Forces, representing the Army, Navy and Air Force, brought the casket by serving as pallbearers and following a gun salute, the body of the Nagaland governor was cremated.

Days ago, Ganesan fell in his house and sustained head injuries and he was later admitted in a private hospital in Chennai where he died on August 15.

An RSS pracharak-turned-BJP karyakarta, Ganesan was a soft-spoken leader who worked hard to build the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

Ganesan served as the governor of Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland between 2021 and 2025.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year. PTI VGN VGN KH