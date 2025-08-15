Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80

Kohima/Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima said.

He was 80.

The Nagaland government declared a seven-day state mourning from Saturday. During the period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast while there would be no official entertainment by the state government departments, a Home Department notification said.

A well-known BJP leader in Tamil Nadu with RSS roots, Ganesan has served as the governor of Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland between 2021 and 2025.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and his Tamil Nadu, Assam, Sikkim and Tripura counterparts, M K Stalin, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Prem Singh Tamang and Manik Saha, respectively, and a host of other leaders condoled Ganesan's death.

Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Chennai hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said.

The governor had left for his hometown Chennai in the later part of July and was supposed to return this week, but on August 8, he collapsed at his home and sustained a head injury, Raj Bhavan sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

He breathed his last on Friday night, an official notification issued by the chief secretary here said.

Condoling his death, President Murmu said, "Saddened by the demise of Governor of Nagaland, Shri La Ganesan Ji... During his long public life, he worked for the welfare of the people. His contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu and the country will be remembered. I extend my deep condolences to his family and admirers." The PM said, "Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and his deputies T R Zeliang and Y Patton expressed grief over Ganesan's death.

Rio described the governor as a leader who "served the state with unwavering dedication", and worked tirelessly to strengthen unity and promote development.

"Despite holding the highest office in the state, he remained simple, humble, and deeply connected to the grassroots," Rio said.

Rio, who worked closely with Ganesan, remembered him as "a man of integrity, principle, great wisdom, and moral strength".

Zeliang said Ganesan's passing was "a great loss to the state and the nation".

"During his tenure, he worked selflessly for the welfare of the people," Zeliang said.

Patton expressed "deep shock and sadness", noting that Ganesan's tenure in Nagaland was marked by dedicated service, efforts to strengthen harmony, and a commitment to public welfare.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, who paid tributes to Ganesan's mortal remains, hailed him as a rare leader noted for his political civility.

"He behaved with dignity by respecting leaders belonging to different ideologies. Ganesan had huge respect for late DMK leader and former CM M Karunanidhi and he showed love and regard for the chief minister as well," Stalin said.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow at Ganesan's death.

"He served the people of Nagaland with dedication, and commitment,"Acharya said.

Sarma said, "Anguished by the demise of the Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland Thiru La Ganesan Ji. He leaves behind a rich legacy of public service and organisation building." "On behalf of the people of Assam, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers," the CM added.

Tamang, in his condolence message, said, "A true patriot and statesman who devoted his life to the service of the nation, he touched countless lives with his simplicity, humility, and steadfast commitment to public welfare." Manik Saha said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland, Sri La Ganeshan after brief hospitalization. May God grant his soul eternal peace." Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also condoled Ganesan's death.

In a post on X, Raj Bhavan, Imphal said, "Recalling La Ganesan's dedicated public service, his notable tenure in Manipur, and his unwavering commitment to the nation, the Hon'ble Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul." An RSS pracharak-turned-BJP karyakarta, Ganesan worked hard to build the saffron party in Tamil Nadu. He quit his government job to join the RSS as a full-time worker. Since 1991, he worked for the BJP in several roles, including that of Tamil Nadu unit president of the party.

Noted for his keen interest in Tamil literature, he founded 'Pottramarai', an association to nurture Tamil scholars. He had a warm relationship with leaders cutting across party lines. He served as a Rajya Sabha MP for a brief period having been nominated by his party from Madhya Pradesh.