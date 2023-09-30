Nagaland governor stresses on quality health services

Kohima, Sep 30 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan said quality healthcare forms the bedrock of any prosperous society.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the new Primary Health Centre (PHC) building of Botsa PHC cum Ayushman Bhavah Mela under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's home constituency in Kohima, Ganesan on Friday said it was a significant milestone in the journey towards providing comprehensive health care to the people.

The governor reminded everyone of the importance of collaboration, be it governmental bodies, healthcare providers, or the public, "we need to work together to make the dream of health for all a reality as we move forward." He said that "our goal is not only to cure diseases but to promote an entire culture of wellness. Our endeavor should be directed towards providing preventive and curative health solutions efficiently. Our guiding principle is simple prevention is better than cure. Let us work together to promote a healthier lifestyle among our population, which is the true essence of the Ayushman Bhavah campaign".

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in his speech expressed hope that the PHC will provide better medical facilities and also requested the public to take advantage of the facilities.

Maintaining that illness and diseases are directly related to our lifestyle and eating habits, he urged everyone to maintain a balanced diet and decent lifestyle.

Rio also stressed on the importance of the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme and urged everyone to avail the facility which will not only ease the burden of the general public but the government servants as well.

Nagaland Minister for Health and Family Welfare, P Paiwang Konyak said that "Ayushman Bhavah" campaign was virtually launched by the President on September 13 and was implemented across the country in mission mode from September 17.

He also shared that Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) Nagaland has won 4 National Awards in the recently held "Arogya Manthan 2023" in the following categories - full utilization of allocated fund; prompt anti-fraud actions, Ayushman Utkrishtata Award 2023 for best claim settlement performance and for highest Ayushman card generation among small states. PTI NBS RG