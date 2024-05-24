Nagaland Governor visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Kohima, May 24 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Friday visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The governor visited the temple to have a darshan of Lord Ram.

"I came to Ayodhya many years back... but after construction of the new temple I did try to come immediately but was unable to visit," Ganesan told reporters on his arrival at Ayodhya.

Raj Bhavan Nagaland posted on X that the Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Raj Bhavan sources said La Ganesan will be back in Nagaland on Sunday. PTI NBS NBS RG