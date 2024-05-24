Nagaland Governor visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya

New Update
Kohima, May 24 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Friday visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The governor visited the temple to have a darshan of Lord Ram.
"I came to Ayodhya many years back... but after construction of the new temple I did try to come immediately but was unable to visit," Ganesan told reporters on his arrival at Ayodhya.
Raj Bhavan Nagaland posted on X that the Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
Raj Bhavan sources said La Ganesan will be back in Nagaland on Sunday. PTI NBS NBS RG