Nagaland govt appeals to CNCCI not to go ahead with shutdown

Kohima, May 17 (PTI) The Nagaland government has appealed to the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) not to go ahead with the proposed indefinite shutdown of businesses across nine districts starting May 19.

The indefinite shutdown decision was announced by Khekugha Muru, president of CNCCI, the parent body of the 11 District Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCIs) in the state.

They are demanding that the state government nominate representatives from DCCIs into all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), particularly town councils.

The districts which would join the proposed indefinite shutdown are Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu, and Meluri.

Talking to PTI here, Nagaland government Advisor for Municipal Affairs & Urban Development, and MLA Zhaleo Rio, said that the government has already made significant efforts to include members of the business community in civic decision-making.

"It is not that the government has not looked into the matter," he said, adding that at least three members have already been nominated to three different ULBs — including Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC), Kohima MC and Mokokchung MC.

Rio said that the issue was recently deliberated in a cabinet meeting, following which the cabinet approved the inclusion of chamber representatives in ULB discussions—especially those related to price fixation of essential commodities.

"This much the government has allowed," he noted, while acknowledging that CNCCI is demanding formal inclusion in all nine district headquarters' ULBs.

Citing the Nagaland Municipal Act 2023, Rio explained that earlier, government nominees were permitted in a 1:5 ratio, but with the third amendment, it is now 1:3. "The government, up to this time, could do that much," he said, adding that further actions would require broader consensus and cannot be unilaterally decided.

Recently, Nagaland government spokesperson and minister K G Keyne, while acknowledging that these are genuine demands of the DCCIs, had said the department is already in the process of identifying those towns where the opportunity is to be given, and it will happen.

He had also requested the CNCCI and DCCIs not to go to the extent of indefinite shutdown.

CNCCI vice chairman Seyievilie Mor told PTI that Kenye, during a meeting with them on Friday, had assured that the state cabinet would look into the matter.

However, Mor said that unless the government gives a written assurance, the respective DCCIs would go ahead with the proposed total shutdown from Monday.