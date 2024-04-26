Nagaland govt approves municipal elections to be held on June 26

Kohima, Apr 26 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Friday approved to hold urban local bodies (ULB) elections in the state on June 26, an official said.

Municipal elections were last held in the state in 2004.

The administrative approval was given by the state Cabinet during its meeting held here during the day, stated a letter issued by the Municipal Affairs Department to the State Election Commissioner.

This would be the first-ever municipal elections in the state to be held with 33 per cent women reservation, the official said.

The government had announced the conduct of the elections to ULBs several times but objections from tribal bodies and civil society organisations against the 33 per cent women reservation and tax on land and properties had held back the polls.

In 2017, when the state government led by T R Zeliang tried to hold the elections, there was violence. Two persons were killed and government properties and offices were damaged. It also led to the fall of the Zeliang ministry.

The Neiphiu Rio-led all-party government in March last year also announced the conduct of an election with 33 per cent women reservation as directed by the Supreme Court.

However, following stiff resistance, the government cancelled the elections and also repealed the Act of 2001 in March 2023.

Subsequently, the Assembly passed the new Nagaland Municipal Act 2023 with 33 per cent women reservation in November.

The State Election Commission has revised and updated the Electoral Roll for all 39 Municipal and Town councils for the conduct of elections to constitute Municipal and Town Councils in the state with a view to accommodate the subsequent changes in the roll after November 2022. PTI NBS NBS RG