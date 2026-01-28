Nagaland govt committed to empowering youth through global partnerships: Dy CM

Dimapur, Jan 28 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Wednesday said the state government remains committed to building a supportive ecosystem through policy reforms and international cooperation to empower the youth for global careers.

Addressing the Nagaland-Japan Connect 2026, a flagship initiative held at the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre (IBHIC), Dimapur, Zeliang said the programme was not merely an event but a platform reflecting the steadily strengthening partnership between Nagaland and Japan, as well as a shared vision for the future.

He noted that the initiative exemplifies people-to-people diplomacy, where cooperation goes beyond formal agreements and translates into tangible opportunities for learning, employment, and cultural exchange.

Highlighting the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kochi Prefecture in Japan, Zeliang said it marked an important step towards formalising government-to-government collaboration, particularly in the areas of human resource exchange, skill development, and agricultural cooperation.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Commerce and Labour, Kochi Prefecture, Kunitoshi Hojo, said Kochi is currently facing a shortage of human resources across various sectors due to its ageing population. To address this challenge, the prefecture has launched a programme to attract workers from around the world to help build Kochi’s future.

Hojo expressed hope that more young people from Nagaland would arrive in Kochi Prefecture to share their skills and build their careers. He said that at present, 19 youth from Nagaland are working in Kochi, with several more expected to join later this year.

He said the initiative would create expanded opportunities for development and human resource exchange, benefiting both Naga youth and Nagaland’s overall development.

Head of the Department of Linguistics, Nagaland University, Dr Pangersenla Walling, highlighted the Centre of Excellence for Foreign Languages, which focuses on promoting the Japanese language to enhance employability and skill development among students. PTI CORR NBS NN