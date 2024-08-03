Nagaland govt condemns NSCN-K (Khango) for issuing threat to local contractor

Kohima, Aug 3 (PTI) The Nagaland government has condemned the threat issued to a local contractor by Khango Konyak led NSCN-K, an official release said on Saturday.

Nagaland Police has registered an FIR under appropriate sections of law, it said, adding that the state government in April, had issued strict directions to police and district administration to ensure safety, security of the business community and ensure conducive business environment in the state.

"State government vehemently condemns the recent sequence of events involving NSCN/GPRN(Khango) where a death threat was issued to K Rulho proprietor of M/S KKB Rulho," stated the press release issued by the office of Deputy Chief Minister, Nagaland on Saturday.

The state government has prioritized instilling confidence in the business community by ensuring that 24×7 communication lines are open for reporting instances of violations of the law, it said.

Maintaining that the law will take its course, the state government requested, that, to maintain peace and tranquillity in Nagaland and to provide a conducive environment for development and growth of business and individuals, the various Naga national political groups, most of which are in truce with Government of India, should refrain from acts which are against the law of the land.

Various civil society organisations in the state have condemned the act of the NSCN-K Khango group.

The Angami Youth Organisation while denouncing the NSCN-K Khango, has asserted that it would stand firm to protect the proprietor of KKB Rulho, who belongs to the Angami Naga community.

AYO claimed that the threat was issued against Rulho for not complying with the illegal tax demand of the Naga group.

Meanwhile, AYO has announced to hold a public rally against unabated illegal taxations, harassment, intimidation and threats to common people on August 6 in the state capital.