Nagaland govt distributes 23 refrigerated trucks among farmer producer organisations

Kohima, Feb 28 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Friday distributed 23 refrigerated trucks among farmer producer organisations (FPOs) from eight districts, officials said.

The trucks were given away under a FOCUS-IFAD project of the Department of Agriculture of the state government.

Shanavas C, state project director of FOCUS Nagaland, said, "The main challenge for farmers in Nagaland is the transportation of produce and to ease the issue, Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming Systems (FOCUS) Nagaland through International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is providing the vehicles to 16 FPOs created through the project, seven performing NGOs and Innovation Fund awardees and other cooperatives." The FPOs have been trained at Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, he said, adding that master-trainers will train other FPOs on the use of the vehicles to give maximum support to the farming community.

This is the first time that such vehicles are being distributed in the state, Shanavas said.

Addressing the beneficiaries during the flagging-off ceremony held at Secretariat Plaza here, Advisor to the Agriculture Department and MLA, Mhathung Yanthan, said it was a very important and epoch-making programme.

The produce of the local farmers, especially perishable goods, vegetables and fruits, will be now linked to the market through these reefer vans, he said.

The project has been implemented for the last six years, benefiting local farmers in 608 villages, Yanthan said.

He expressed optimism that the farmers and the FPOs would economically prosper through the utilisation of reefer trucks.