Nagaland govt employees join nationwide strike; submit charter of demands

Kohima, Feb 12 (PTI) The Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA) on Thursday joined in the nationwide strike called by the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) and submitted its eight-point charter of demands to the chief secretary.

CANSSEA, an affiliate of AISGEF, said the strike was in pursuance of resolutions adopted at the federation’s 18th National Conference, where issues affecting state government employees across the country were deliberated and a decision to observe a nationwide strike on February 12 was taken.

The CANSSEA members staged a brief dharna outside its office complex for some time from 11 am. However, the protest did not impact the functioning of government offices in Kohima, with official work continuing as usual.

After the programme, they submitted an 8-point nationwide common charter of demand to the state government through the chief secretary.

Appended by CANSSEA Vice President S Chaidok Phom and General Secretary Yhunsenlo Kent, they demanded regularisation of all contractual employees and an end to contractual, outsourced and daily-wage employment, along with filling up of vacancies in government departments and PSUs on a regular basis.

They also demanded repeal of the PFRDA Act, scrapping of NPS/UPS, restoration of the old pension scheme and repeal of the Pension Validation Act, 2025.

The charter further called for strengthening the education and public health departments, abandonment of the National Education Policy and withdrawal of the compulsory TET order for teachers. PTI NBS NN