Nagaland govt employees launch poster campaign against selection of Non-SCS officers into IAS cadre

Kohima, Sep 29 (PTI) The Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employees’ Association (CANSSEA) and its affiliated bodies on Monday launched a poster campaign across government offices and public spaces here to protest the recent selection of Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officers into the IAS cadre.

The agitation follows the September 25 meeting of the screening committee for selection of Non-SCS officers into the IAS, which the associations said was conducted in "total disregard" of repeated representations submitted to the government.

In a joint statement, the associations declared the select list finalised by the committee as "totally unacceptable and without merit," contending that it was prepared without restoring the original vacancy circular dated March 10.

The circular, they stressed, clearly required that only officers recruited through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) be eligible for IAS induction, a provision aimed at upholding merit over tribal, personal, or political considerations.

The employee bodies alleged that the withdrawal of the March 10 circular and its replacement with a modified version was "mala fide" and intended to allow entry of officers who had not been appointed through the NPSC.

They further accused the government of succumbing to political interference in the selection process and undermining meritocracy.

CANSSEA and allied associations warned that the poster campaign, described as the second phase of their peaceful agitation, would be followed by further democratic forms of protest until the select list is withdrawn and the March 10 vacancy circular is reinstated in full.