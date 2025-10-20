Nagaland govt employees to continue pen down strike over non-SCS officers’ induction into IAS

Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI) The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of service associations in Nagaland on Monday decided to continue its pen down strike after a meeting with the cabinet sub-committee failed to reach a resolution on the issue of induction of non-state civil service (Non-SCS) officers into IAS.

JCC comprises five service association in the state – Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA), Federation of Nagaland State Engineers Service Association (FONSESA), Nagaland In-Service Doctors’ Association (NIDA), Nagaland Secretariat Service Association (NSSA), and Nagaland Forest Service Association (NF&ASA).

Following the ongoing agitation by the JCC, the government on October 16 announced formation of a cabinet sub-committee to look into the matter and hold deliberations with the service associations.

In a circular, the JCC stated that the meeting with the cabinet sub-committee was held in the office chamber of the chief secretary to present their demands and concerns regarding the IAS induction process.

"The issue was deliberated and debated at length, and consequent upon the inability of the cabinet sub-committee to accede to our demands, it was decided that the matter would be placed before the state cabinet for its decision," the JCC stated.

Since the meeting "resulted in no logical solution," the JCC announced that the strike would continue until further notice or until their demands are met by the government.

It further informed that all earlier modalities of the strike would remain enforced.

The JCC also urged all departments and service associations to maintain solidarity and adhere to the directives issued, even as it awaits the state cabinet’s final decision.

The ongoing agitation stems from the state government’s move to induct non-SCS officers into the IAS cadre from Nagaland, which the JCC has opposed, citing procedural lapses and alleged violations of established rules under the IAS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations.

The issue gained momentum after the government spokesperson, in a recent press briefing, described the controversy as a "bureaucratic procedural lapse,” a statement which the JCC strongly rebutted, asserting that the matter involved serious administrative and legal irregularities, not merely procedural errors.

This ongoing pen down strike marks the third phase of the protest since, following the earlier black badge campaign and poster demonstrations in government offices.

The JCC has maintained that it will continue its agitation until the Government rectifies what it calls “a gross injustice” in the IAS induction process. PTI NBS NBS MNB