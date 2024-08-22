Nagaland govt for review of liquor act, repealing communitisation programme in power sector

Kohima, Aug 22 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Thursday decided to take up two laws, one on liquor prohibition and the other on communitisation of the power sector, for review in the upcoming assembly session, an official said.

The monsoon session of the Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to be held between August 27 and 29.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held at the chief minister’s office (CMO) in the secretariat here, minister and government spokesperson, K G Kenye told PTI.

The Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act was enacted in 1989 and after all these years, the government thinks that it is time to have a relook at it, he said.

The cabinet also decided to discuss the matter of repealing the communitisation programme in the power sector.

Under the programme, a single-point metering system was installed, and the responsibility to realise the power tariff was entrusted to village authorities, Kenye said. PTI NBS SBN NBS SBN