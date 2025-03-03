Nagaland govt has taken steps to ensure resolution of Naga issue: Guv in assembly

Kohima, Mar 3 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday asserted that the state’s NDPP-led opposition-less government has collectively taken steps to ensure peaceful resolution of the Naga Political Issue.

Addressing the 60-member Nagaland Assembly on the first day of the week-long budget session, Ganesan said the state has been working to fulfil its commitment to the people of the northeastern state.

“This House has collectively taken steps to ensure peaceful resolution of the Naga Political Issue. As assured on the floor of this House by the Chief Minister, my Government held a consultative meeting with the apex and influential tribal bodies and civil society organisations on September 12 last year to deliberate on the Naga Political Issue,” he said.

The governor also thanked the members for their whole-hearted cooperation on this.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, on November 21 also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the desire of the people for an early solution of the Naga Political Issue.

Supporting the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) demand for a certain level of autonomy in six districts, the governor said that the state government has submitted its comments on the third draft of the Memorandum of Settlement in this regard.

“Substantial progress has been made and we are hopeful that any remaining concerns of the ENPO will be addressed,” Ganesan said.

The governor said the narcotic drugs worth more than Rs 44 crore was seized by the police last year, he said.

The governor also said the Excise and Prohibition Department made seizures valued at more than Rs 1.18 crore and arrested more than 1,770 people.

He said that with agriculture being a key economic driver, the state launched several initiatives under the Digital Agriculture Mission, benefiting 2,21,931 lakh farmers through direct financial support and technological innovations.

In addition, 30,500 hectares in the state are now under organic cultivation and a large portion of the produce are marketed outside the state, he said.

The National Livestock Mission has also made strides with the establishment of 26 pig breeding farms, helping to increase meat production, Ganeshan said.

The government identified 16 Horticulture Model Villages in each district across the state, the Governor said, adding that with a total area coverage of 340 hectares, this initiative has been taken under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

The Department of Water Resources, under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), is expecting to complete 270 Surface Minor Irrigation Schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 206 crore within this month, he said.

The governor said the government is working to upgrade its power infrastructure, with the construction of new substations and the installation of smart prepaid meters.

Ganesan listed various programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic condition of the people, including successful implementation of the Public Distribution System (PDS) optimisation, rural development projects, and skill development initiatives.

The state government has been proactive in promoting industrialization, with over 32,000 MSME units now registered and numerous startups, he said.

The discussion on the governor's speech will be taken up on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio made an obituary reference to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former Nagaland assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer and legislators T A Ngullie, K Zungkum, Bendangangshi Ao, Mhavil Khieya and Kejong Chang. PTI NBS NN