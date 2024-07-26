Nagaland govt imposes ban on single-use plastic products from Aug 1

Kohima, Jul 26 (PTI) The Nagaland government imposed a complete ban on single-use plastic products in the state with effect from August 1, an official release said on Friday.

The move comes following a meeting over the issue with officials concerned and with a view to eradicating the “serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by rampant use of single-use plastic” in the state, it said.

Single-use plastic products typically include food and beverage containers, bottles, straws and disposable plastic bags.

“All single-use plastic carry bags irrespective of microns and all single-use plastic bottles for water and soft drinks below one litre would be completely banned in the state from August 1,” the release said.

All individual institutions and commercial establishments should abide with the ban and any breach would be liable for punitive action, it said.

The District Task Force (DTF) that has been constituted should strictly monitor and function as vigilance squads in their respective districts, the release said.

The DTF has also been asked to conduct quarterly meetings over compliance of the ban. PTI NBS RBT