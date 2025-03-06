Nagaland govt making best efforts for early resolution of Naga peace talks: CM

Kohima, Mar 6 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday asserted that the state government, as facilitator of the Naga peace talks, is making best efforts for an early resolution.

In his budget 2025-26 address on the floor of the assembly, Rio said that while statehood to Nagaland transformed the destiny of the Naga people, the Naga political issue remained unresolved.

Maintaining that the state government is not a direct party to the talks and the negotiations between the Centre and the Naga political groups, the chief minister said, "We are only a facilitator and we are making our best efforts to play a proactive and contributory role for an early resolution." He said that a political affairs committee (PAC) of the government was constituted, and in a meeting held on August 28 last year, it resolved to hold consultations on the Naga political issue, with the representatives of apex and tribal organisations and civil society organisations.

Affirming that every member of the assembly stands united in one voice for lasting peace, Rio said that setting aside political differences, the 60-member House has "come together for the greater cause of unity and reconciliation".

The CM urged all negotiating parties to make every effort to conclude the negotiations with a settlement that is honourable, inclusive and acceptable to the people.

The Centre and NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997, beginning negotiations for an early political resolution of the long-standing Naga issue.

After more than 70 rounds of talks, the Centre signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015.

However, the Centre has not accepted NSCN-IM's persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has led to prolonged negotiations.

Subsequently, the Centre entered into parallel negotiations with the WC NNPGs, a coalition of seven Naga groups, in 2017, and inked the Agreed Position in the same year.

While the WC NNPGs have expressed willingness to accept whatever is possible and continue negotiations on other contentious demands, the NSCN-IM has declared it will not accept any solution without a separate flag and constitution.

Rio also dwelt on the demand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation for Frontier Nagaland Territory, saying that the "voices of the brothers and sisters in the eastern region have been clearly heard, and the government is resolutely committed to addressing their concerns with sincere action".

"We are working closely with stakeholders and the central government for a solution," Rio said.

He highlighted that the cabinet deliberated on the issue of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) on October 30 following which it forwarded comments on the third Draft Memorandum of Settlement on FNTA on November 6 to the Union Home Ministry.

Recognising the tribal heritage and commitment to bring governance closer to every citizen, Rio said, "We have proactively formed new districts and in line with this policy, erstwhile Meluri sub-division of Phek district was inaugurated as the 17th district on February 21 while christening it as the 'Land of Fortune'." Informing the House about the 16th Finance Commission's visit to the state from November 4-6, Rio said the government submitted a memorandum seeking a substantial revenue deficit grant to cover committed revenue expenditures.

"Given our revenue constraints, we also requested capital deficit grants to support developmental activities. Additionally, we urged the commission to waive the mandatory property tax requirement for ULB grants due to Nagaland's unique landholding system under Article 371(A) and also sought state specific grants for key development projects," he added.