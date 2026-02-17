Nagaland govt meets protesting adhoc teachers as agitation enters 11th day

Kohima, Feb 17 (PTI) A meeting was held between representatives of the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers' Group (ANATG)-2015 and the state government as their agitation entered its 11th day on Tuesday.

However, the nearly three-hour-long meeting remained inconclusive, ANATG members said.

The group was invited to the meeting around 11 am by the Advisor for School Education. The meeting was attended by the Principal Director and Joint Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, officials from the Directorate of School Education and Secretariat, as well as representatives of ANSTA.

During the deliberations, the ANATG-2015 reiterated its key demands, including segregation of the teachers and a targeted timeframe for their service regularisation.

The issues were discussed at length, with officials providing various inputs and details. However, both sides could not arrive at any conclusive decision, ANATG members said.

Following the meeting, ANATG-2015 members dispersed in compliance with the directions issued by the district authorities regarding the protest timing.

The ANATG core committee said it would convene a general meeting with all members on Wednesday to deliberate on the discussions held with the government and decide on the future course of action.

The ANATG-2015 Batch has been staging a sustained agitation demanding regularisation of 1,166 adhoc teachers, alleging prolonged delay in resolving their service status. PTI NBS NBS SOM