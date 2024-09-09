Nagaland govt on high alert to prevent influx of illegal immigrants: Deputy CM

Dimapur, Sep 9 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Monday said the state government is on “high alert” to check the influx of illegal immigrants, and it has strengthened monitoring in the border areas.

Patton said the district administration, police and other state and central agencies are well prepared to prevent any such influx.

Speaking at a meeting on illegal immigrants with civil societies at Chumoukedima, the deputy CM, who is also in-charge of Home and Border Affairs, said “the police are on high alert and there is strengthened monitoring with random checking being carried out at inter-state check gates and other vulnerable locations”.

The deputy commissioners of the eight border districts in Nagaland are in constant touch with their Assamese counterparts for exchange of information, he said.

From January 2024 till date, more than 200 illegal immigrants have been identified, with over 50 arrests being made, officials said.

“Civil society organisations are our strength and we call upon them to extend full cooperation to the government to ensure the security and integrity of the state,” Patton said.

Meanwhile, members of the Naga Council Dimapur, who were also present in the meeting, said that influx of illegal immigrants is a serious issue, which must be addressed.

It asked the state government to immediately enforce the Inner Line Permit regulation in Dimapur and other neighbouring districts.

Nagaland restricts the entry of non-Nagas into the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873, which aims to protect the identity and existence of indigenous people.

According to this regulation, anyone who is not an indigenous inhabitant of Nagaland must obtain an ILP to enter the state for a limited period.

ILP is currently not applicable to Dimapur district, which was bifurcated into three districts – Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland – in 2021.

Dimapur and Niuland districts share the inter-state border with Assam.