Nagaland govt puts on hold transfer, posting of 1,650 school teachers

Kohima, Feb 19 (PTI) The Nagaland government has put on hold the process of transfer and posting of 1,650 government school teachers across the state.

Principal Director of School Education, Thavaseelan K, in a notification issued on Monday, said, "In the interest of public service, the orders dated February 6 and February 10 are hereby kept on hold till further orders pending review." Earlier this month, Nagaland's Department of School Education had issued the transfer and posting of the teachers.

On February 6, the department issued a notification regarding the re-deployment of 278 mathematics and science graduate teachers while on February 10 it notified the transfer and posting of 840 primary teachers, 341 graduate teachers and 191 graduate Hindi teachers and undergraduate Hindi teachers as part of the rationalisation of teachers in government schools across the state.

All these teachers were asked to join their new place of posting within seven days from the date of the announcement.

The department had asserted that no requests for retention or reconsideration of postings will be entertained under any circumstance while failure to comply with the new posting will result in withholding of their salaries.

Following the rationalisation notification, various student bodies expressed serious concern and opposed the process saying it is irrational and unjustified while it would have far-reaching implications for the entire state.

The student bodies, while asserting that they support teachers' rationalisation policy, alleged that, however, this time, the process had been done randomly without any groundwork, statistical reports and without consulting the district authorities.

They remarked that the hasty and arbitrary transfer of teachers has created uncertainty and chaos among students, parents and the teaching community, affecting not only the academic environment but also the future of students.

Advisor to School Education and SCERT, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, while speaking to PTI on Saturday, had said that despite the difficulties and opposition, the rationalisation process would continue as planned, with the department revisiting cases where specific concerns or exceptional issues arise.