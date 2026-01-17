Nagaland govt renews push for Naga solution with 'Common Platform'

Dimapur, Jan 17 (PTI) In a renewed push for a political solution, Nagaland government’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Saturday called for the formation of a ‘Naga Common Platform’ to bridge the divide between various civil societies.

The PAC meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at Rhododendron Hall in Chumoukedima.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and PAC Co-Convenor, T R Zeliang, said following deep deliberations on the Naga political issue, the committee proposed to have one apex body to talk about the matter, stating that such a group would provide a more effective mandate than the fragmented organisations.

He said the state government is requesting tribal ‘hohos’ (apex bodies) to come together and impress upon all the Naga political groups to come together under one umbrella so that the solution will be only one. There cannot be two or three solutions, he added.

The primary goal for the current year is to move past internal divisions. The current landscape of multiple NGOs and organisations speaking in different directions has diluted the representation of the Naga people.

He said elected members represent the public under the Constitution of India, and the PAC underscored that a unified civil society platform is necessary to ensure a singular and cohesive voice in political negotiations.

The committee did not pass a formal resolution during the day, but held deep discussions on the current political deadlock.

To find a solution to the Naga issue, a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by NSCN(IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor for Naga peace talks R N Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland, which started soon after Independence in 1947.

Besides the framework agreement with the NSCN(IM), the Centre also inked an Agreed Position with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven organisations (NNPGs) in December 2017.

However, the final solution is yet to see the light of day mainly because of the unwillingness of the government to accept the NSCN(IM)’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution.

Earlier, a Cabinet meeting headed by Nagaland Chief Minister and attended by the PAC Convenor Neiphiu Rio was held to discuss the hurdles with regard to the development of Dimapur Railway station and expansion of Dimapur Airport.

Rio said, “We decided to take it up with the Ministry and then find out what alternatives. If the Assam Rifles are not willing to vacate from the current place, they have to give us a new airport. That is the issue”.

MLA Achumbemo Kikon said, "We will vigorously pursue our role as an active facilitator in the resolution of the Naga political issue. As an elected member, as a member of the Political Affairs Committee, we will vigorously pursue it because the responsibility is being entrusted to us." PTI CORR NBS NN