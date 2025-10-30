Nagaland govt reviews FNTA talks, says issue must remain within constitutional framework

Kohima, Oct 30 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to continue dialogue on the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) demand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), while maintaining that the issue must remain within the framework of Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

The ENPO, the apex body representing eight tribes across six eastern districts of the state, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging decades of neglect. It later agreed to the Centre's proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the FNTA framework.

Briefing the media on Thursday, government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye said the matter has entered a “new and delicate phase” and called for “utmost coordination and understanding” among all stakeholders, including the ENPO and the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU).

Kenye said it has been a year since the state clarified that the issue can no longer remain a bilateral dialogue between ENPO and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “It must be trilateral, involving the state government as well,” he stated.

The minister said the Cabinet under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio decided that the FNTA issue concerns the geopolitical territory of Nagaland, and thus, every citizen deserves to be informed.

The government, he said, has held extensive consultations with public representatives and organisations before framing recommendations “acceptable to both sides once the FNTA is established.” Kenye clarified that the proposed FNTA will not be a Union Territory, a Sixth Schedule area, or a revival of the 1960s Regional Council, but a “new model” within Article 371(A) which grants special status to Nagaland.

“While we wish to accommodate the aspirations of our eastern brothers, the state cannot disown its responsibility. Whatever name or structure the FNTA assumes, it will remain a part of Nagaland,” he emphasised.

The minister said that the Centre has returned the proposal to the State for further review with more inputs from ENPO. The Cabinet, he added, also observed “a communication gap” between ENLU and ENPO, creating confusion on key issues.

“Leaders from the eastern region must have more internal consultations. Sending proposals without full consent could lead to setbacks,” Kenye warned.

Highlighting unresolved areas, the minister cited departmental management as a key challenge.

“The Power Department depends almost entirely on central funding. It would be difficult for the new authority to manage such departments without adequate resources,” he noted.

Similar concerns, he said, apply to Health, School Education, and Higher Education, which may remain under the state's supervision for now.

Kenye also cautioned against ENPO’s growing reliance on “unmandated bodies” during negotiations, stating that official talks must be held between governments and elected representatives.

Reiterating the State’s stand, Kenye said the government remains committed to resolving the issue “without compromising Nagaland’s territorial integrity” and urged ENPO and ENLU to work with unity and transparency.

Pressing for its demand, the ENPO boycotted the Lok Sabha elections and the state’s urban local body polls last year.

ENPO has stated that the FNTA arrangement would be subject to review after 10 years, and that remaining issues will be addressed through democratic and political means.

The organisation has also maintained that it will not sign any agreement without firm assurances of financial, legislative, and executive autonomy. PTI NBS NN