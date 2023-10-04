Nagaland govt seeks community participation for wildlife protection

Kohima, Oct 4 (PTI) The Nagaland government has sought people's cooperation for the protection of wildlife of the state.

Advertisment

Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Forests, Environment and Climate Change, Kikheto Sema made the appeal while launching the 'Wildlife Week' campaign at Intanki National Park in Peren district on Tuesday, a DIPR release said.

Stating that Nagaland is recognised as an eco-tourism hotspot with abundant biodiversity, he said the primary goal of the campaign is promoting wildlife conservation and raising awareness of the rich flora and fauna of the state.

Calling Intanki a 'national asset', he urged the people to protect it through partnerships between the government and the local communities.

He said the department has a vision to transform the national park into an eco-tourism hub, as a result of which the local economy will be benefited.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ved Pal Singh urged villagers to assist the department in protecting wildlife and underscored the importance of harmonious coexistence with other animals. PTI NBS NBS ACD