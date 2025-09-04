Nagaland govt suspends regularisation of 280 health workers, NMSA calls off agitation

Kohima, Sep 4 (PTI) The Nagaland government suspended the regularisation process of 280 health workers appointed during the COVID-19 pandemic following an interim directive of the Gauhati High Court's Kohima Bench.

The HC stayed the state cabinet decision of August 6, 2024, and the subsequent notification issued by the Health Department on August 18, 2025.

It directed that no further steps be taken by the state government towards regularisation on the basis of the said decision and notification until further orders.

The process under scrutiny involved the regularisation of various categories of 280 posts created during the COVID-19 pandemic through a Departmental Screening Committee.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the department said the process has been kept in abeyance until further orders.

In response, the Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) called off its agitation, which started on Saturday against the regularisation of 280 contractual appointees, including 122 class-I gazetted posts -- 98 MBBS medical officers/ junior specialists, 21 AYUSH medical officers and three junior dental surgeons.

NMSA said its decision was taken in view of the matter being sub judice, with the high court already issuing a stay order.

"We hold the judiciary in the highest regard and express faith that the court will deliver a fair and just verdict in the interest of all stakeholders," the association stated.

NMSA said it remains committed to meritocracy and to ensuring fair and equal opportunities in public recruitment for all aspirants and medical professionals.