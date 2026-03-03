Nagaland govt teachers put agitation on hold following request by student groups

Kohima, Mar 3 (PTI) The Nagaland Government Teachers Association (NGTA) batches of 2010 and 2013 on Tuesday put their protest on hold following the request of two major student organisations that said classroom teachings were being affected due to their agitation, an offiicial said.

The protesting 2,293 teachers, largely from the RMSA 2010 and 2013 batches, were demanding that their salaries be brought under the State non-plan head from the Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

The agitation entered its fourth day when representatives of the Nagaland Students' Federation (NSF) and the Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation (ENSF) met the protesting teachers and assured the agitators that the matter would be pursued with the government by them.

They also requested the teachers to return to their respective classrooms in the interest of the students.

The Department of School Education had clarified that while there has been a delay in releasing their salaries on time, it is because of the non-release of funds by the Central government.

It also said that the prerogative of the salary head lies with the government and not the teachers.

NGTA Dimapur Unit president Alemkala said that on the fourth day of the agitation, the association held deliberations with the two federations, who requested that the protest be called off and that teachers resume classroom duties while assuring that they would take the matter forward.

“Considering the welfare of our students and that they should not be victimised, we have put the agitation on hold,” she said.

NGTA 2010 and 2013 Central president Peihau Irangbe said the teachers have placed three key demands before the federations: inclusion of their salaries under the State non-plan head; implementation with effect from April 2026; and written compliance from the authorities.

The agitation has been put on hold until further notice, with the hope that the two federations will ensure justice for the teachers, he added. PTI NBS NN