Nagaland govt teachers to intensify protest from March 2

Kohima, Feb 26 (PTI) The Nagaland Government Teachers’ Association on Friday said they would intensify their protest from March 2, citing the failure of earlier agitations.

The association said the latest two-day agitation follows the expiry of a seven-day ultimatum, a two-day pen-down strike, and two days of peaceful demonstrations.

The NGTA is demanding the inclusion of their salary components into the State Non-Development Expenditure under the Directorate of School Education.

The association said it would continue to adopt all necessary democratic measures until the issue is addressed "in principle." The protest, involving 2,293 government teachers, was held at the Directorate of School Education in Kohima.

Despite repeated representations, the government has not addressed their demand in principle, prompting the escalation, the NGTA said.

The next phase of intensified agitation is scheduled to begin on March 2 at Solidarity Park, Kohima.