Nagaland govt to consider naming welfare policies after former CM Vamuzo: Rio

Kohima, Mar 22 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday said his government would consider naming certain social welfare policies after former CM Vamuzo.

Addressing a function on the 25th death anniversary of Vamuzo in Yoruba village in Phek district, Rio said the state government will discuss renaming welfare measures like Village Development Board (VDB) and Compact Area Development Scheme (CADS), which were introduced during his time.

CADS is at present known as the Local Area Development Programme (LADP).

"The government has to follow proper procedure and discuss it," the CM said.

The Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO), the apex body of the tribe to which Vamuzo belonged, had appealed to the state government regarding this.

Vamuzo was the chief minister of the state from 1990 to 1992.

"The CADS and VDB schemes are his legacy and cannot be forgotten," said Rio, emphasising how Vamuzo's policies laid the foundation for rural development in the state.

He reiterated that only a regional political party can preserve the protection given to the Nagas by the British through the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 and also special privileges granted under Article 371A of the Constitution.

Sharing his close relationship with Vamuzo since 1974 as the youth leader of the then United Democratic Front (UDF), Rio described him as a man of integrity and a straightforward person.

"He was a leader of the mass, and also had empathy for all," the CM said.

Several prominent leaders, including former CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu, were present at the programme.